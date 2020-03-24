Sam's Club offering senior shopping hours during COVID-19 outbreak

Starting Thursday Sam’s Club will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with compromised immune systems

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Sam's Club will be offering a special shopping hour for seniors and those with compromised immune systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a statement from the company:

"Taking care of members is at the heart of our business. We know some members may need extra help during this time. So we’re introducing two new programs to support seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, to make sure these members have a special experience in the club."

Special Shopping Hours

Starting this Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. This includes the pharmacy and optical centers and will last until further notice.

Concierge “Shop from Your Car” Service

While we hope the special shopping hours are beneficial for select members, we know we can do more to go above and beyond for some of our senior and at-risk members. That’s why they are also introducing an innovative new concierge service.

During special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., these members can shop Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car. From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list.