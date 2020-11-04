Sallisaw preacher recovers from coronavirus

The Sallisaw preacher was first diagnosed on March 24th and was cleared on March 30th.

SALLISAW, Okla. — There are now over 1,500 cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma and there are now 10 cases in Sequoyah County, but a 63-year-old local preacher has made a recovery.

“The fever I could almost deal with but the chills really knocked me down,” said local preacher Raymon Esteban.

At first, Raymon says he thought he had the flu, but the chills were so unbearable he decided to go to the doctor.

“They did an influenza swab first and I don’t know if you’ve ever had it but it hurts and then like 20 minutes later they did the swab for the virus," he said.

Shortly after the swab test, Esteban got a call from the doctor telling him it came back positive.

“I was worried. I watched to make sure he didn’t get shortness of breath and he kept taking that Tylenol,” said his wife Renee.

Renee and Raymon have been married for 40 years. She says she's always stuck by his side and during quarantine was no different.

“We ate here at the table. I was at one end and he was at the other,” she said.

Raymon was first diagnosed on March 24th and was cleared on March 30th. The local preacher says the quick recovery was a true act of God.

“I believe that God is in control and that if we all stay focused on positive positive positive thinking and support for one another we will get through this before we know it,” Raymon said.

Raymon says he is feeling good and will be back and preaching over Facebook live just in time for Easter Sunday.