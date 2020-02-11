x
NOWDiagnostics in Springdale seeking participants for saliva COVID-19 test study

Participants will be compensated for participating in the study.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — NOWDiagnostics, a Springdale company, continues to develop COVID-19 tests several months into the global pandemic. Now, they are seeking saliva samples from the Northwest Arkansas community for a study that could lead to a less invasive COVID-19 test. 

The company is developing what they call a "game-changing" COVID-19 diagnostic saliva antigen test. The test is touted as being easy enough for a child to use and only requires a single drop of saliva to detect COVID-19. 

To make the test available for local schools, churches, businesses, and sporting events, NOWDiagnostics asks for volunteers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 with a PCR test (and are six days post symptoms) to come forward. 

Anyone who meets the criteria and is interested in participating in the study is asked to email clinicaltrials@nowdx.com or call 844-966-4530 to make an appointment to donate a small amount of saliva and complete a short survey. Participants will be compensated, according to NOWDiagnostics. 

