Russellville cheerleaders test positive for COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Several Russellville cheerleaders have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, cheer practices have been canceled until further notice and the school will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The district will continue with scheduled practices for other sports not impacted by the virus.

The school says it continues to follow the guidelines provided by the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) and the ADH.

Other schools in our area have also been faced with cases of COVID-19 in athletics.

There are now five student-athletes and one coach at Farmington High School who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rogers High School freshmen football team was also effected after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenwood School District administration announced on Thursday (July 23) that the school district was notified that a student-athlete had tested positive for coronavirus.