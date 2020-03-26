Rogers teachers hold parade, visiting students stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak

School has been out in Arkansas for about a week and a half, with many teachers and students missing each other in the classroom.

ROGERS, Ark. — School has been out in Arkansas for about a week and a half, with many teachers and students missing each other in the classroom.

Northside Elementary in Rogers held a teacher parade Thursday so the teachers could wave at their students and let them know they were missing them.

The school's librarian came up with the idea after seeing another school do it online.

The teachers met up to paint and decorate their cars before hitting the road. They mapped out a route before the parade started and posted it to Facebook so families could know when they were coming.

Music teacher Kyle Schoeller says the parade let the students know their teachers care.