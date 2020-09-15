Rogers schools halt varsity and Jr. varsity volleyball practices after player tests positive for COVID-19

The four conference matches scheduled for this week and next will be considered no contest, according to the district.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball team practices have been shut down after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the Lady Mounties were scheduled to host Springdale on Tuesday (Sept. 15) and play at Bentonville on Thursday (Sept. 17) in 6A-West Conference play.

Rogers is also scheduled to host Springdale Har-Ber and travel to Rogers Heritage next week.

The four conference matches scheduled for this week and next will be considered no contest, according to the district.

The non-conference match scheduled for Monday against Huntsville will be rescheduled.