Rogers mask ordinance to stay in place until state emergency declaration ends

ROGERS, Ark — Mayor Greg Hines announced Tuesday (March 30) the City of Rogers mask ordinance will stay in effect as long as Governor Asa Hutchinson’s health emergency executive order is in place, or if the ordinance is repealed by the Rogers City Council.



“It is important the City of Rogers stands by our local school district to protect our students, teachers and staff. We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Rogers School District to finish the year strong,” Mayor Hines said.



Arkansas state lawmakers granted Gov. Hutchinson a 60-day extension to his public health emergency Monday (March 29). However, the governor announced Tuesday the statewide mask mandate has expired.



The emergency declaration allows local governments to keep emergency ordinances in place, like the City of Rogers’ current mask mandate.



“By the time Governor Hutchinson’s executive order expires, we believe those who will get vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so. Until then, we ask those in the city to continue to wear their masks,” Mayor Hines said.



The Rogers City Council was among the first in the state to issue a local mask mandate ordinance during the COVID-19 pandemic.