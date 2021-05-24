City council to consider lifting mask ordinance in Rogers

In July 2020, the Rogers City Council passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in public.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has announced that an item to repeal the current mask ordinance will be presented at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 25.

The proposed repeal that will be considered Tuesday has an effective date of Thursday, May 27 at 3:43 p.m., coinciding with the last day of the school at Rogers High School and Heritage High School.

The school board at Rogers Public Schools determined to finish the school year with masks in place in the district. Rogers Mayor Greg Hines and the Rogers City Council have abided by those plans.

In Benton County, 32.81% of the population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.