Rogers kindergarten class in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case reported

An entire kindergarten class in Rogers is now in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was reported in their classroom.

ROGERS, Ark. — A kindergarten class at Frank Tillery Elementary School in Rogers is going into quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was reported in their classroom.

The students are moving to remote learning for the next two weeks. There are 16 students and two staff members that have been impacted.

The students will return to the school building on September 14 once they have quarantined and show no symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials with Rogers Public Schools can not confirm if the positive test came from a student or staff member.