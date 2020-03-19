Rogers distillery produces hand-sanitizer to assist in COVID-19 shortage

Fox Trail Distillery is using alcohol distilled in their facility to produce and donate hand-sanitizer.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers distillery will produce hand-sanitizer to donate to the community during the COVID-19 emergency.

Due to the hand-sanitizer shortage, Fox Trail Distillery is using alcohol distilled in their facility to produce a hand and surface sanitizer.

The Fox Trail Team wrote this on Facebook, “The strength and resilience of a community is emboldened when we all do our part, contributing what we can, for the greater good of the whole. Here at the Distillery, spirits are our passion. We feel lucky to have the capacity to contribute in a meaningful and valuable way.”

The hand-sanitizer will be available at the Fox Trail Distillery retail store Mar. 19-21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m with a limit of one bottle per customer.

The distillery is located at 2121 S Bellview Road in Rogers.