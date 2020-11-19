Rogers City Council meeting attendee tests positive for COVID-19

"You are receiving this notice because you have been identified as someone who may have come into contact with a now confirmed COVID-19 positive individual during the budget meeting on Monday. Persons with more than 15 minutes of close proximity were notified earlier today. Out of an abundance of caution, you are receiving this general notice. While we certainly took more than the recommended precautions during the entire meeting, I feel compelled to inform you of the currently known circumstances. Depending on your individual circumstance, you should take whatever precautions you and your physician deem reasonable. While this is regretful, it is certainly a very real part of the world we live in right now and underscores the reason we have conducted, and will continue to conduct, as much of our work as possible virtually. Upon notice, I entered quarantine today and have a test scheduled for Friday. While some of the city hall operations will be adjusted for at least the next few weeks, rest assured that all operations will remain open and no services will be interrupted at this time. As always, do your best to stay safe."