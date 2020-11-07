River Valley family mourns loved one who died from COVID-19

According to the coroner's office, Jesus was one of at least four people who worked at the Tyson Plant in Van Buren to die after contracting COVID-19.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A River Valley family is mourning the life of a father, husband and friend after he lost his battle with COVID-19.

Jesus Lovato-Molina's daughter Nancy says he was just months away from retiring from the Tyson Poultry Plant in Van Buren. She says her 64-year-old father dedicated 26 years to Tyson Foods.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the Van Buren plant has recorded nearly 70 COVID-19 cases so far.

Jesus passed away on July 3, 2020, and loved ones laid him to rest Friday (July 10).

“These are our families, you know hard working families, losing their loved ones,” Nancy said.

Nancy says her father Jesus immigrated to the United States decades ago to build a life for his family. She says he was not only a hard worker but a father, grandfather, husband and friend.

"He was just a hard working man, ready to start a new phase of his life after working so many years,” Nancy said.

Nancy says she remembers her father going off to work for Tyson when she was just 4-years-old. She gave her final goodbye to him Friday.

"You know my dad’s not going to come back… but I want everyone to know he was a good person, and he did everything he could to protect himself," she said.

According to the coroner's office, Jesus was one of at least four people who worked at the Tyson Plant in Van Buren to die after contracting COVID-19.

Nancy says she feels more could have been done to protest her father and others who have lost their lives from the virus.

“Seeing how my dad suffered I just don’t want any more families to be in the position that we are now," she said.

She says she believes more testing, cleaning and precautions could be done to help slow the spread of the virus, and possibly save lives.

5NEWS reached out to Tyson Foods, which shared a statement saying in part, "Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety and we've stepped up cleaning of our facilities."

The company shared the following statement with Jesus' family, "We are saddened by the loss of any Tyson team member and sympathize with the family at this difficult time. At Tyson Foods, our top priority is the health and safety of our members."

Jesus spent eight and a half days in the hospital fighting the virus. Nancy says she doesn't want anyone else's family to endure the pain her's has over the last few weeks.

"My dad was there by himself, super sick, not able to talk to us, not able to see us and it was hard... but I know he is no longer suffering," Nancy said.