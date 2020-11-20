Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from when Sen. Scott first came into contact with an infected person but before his latest test came back positive.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has tested positive for COVID-19.
His office said he came into contact with someone who was infected after returning to Florida on Nov. 13. Since then, Sen. Scott has been quarantining at his Naples home.
According to a spokesperson, the senator took multiple rapid tests earlier this week. While those came back negative, a PCR test taken Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.
Sen. Scott released the following statement:
“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”
