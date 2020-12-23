Retired Siloam Springs doctor who was part of polio vaccine trial endorses COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Rolland Bailey was part of a phase three clinical trial when he was a child for the Salk polio vaccine in 1953.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs man says when it’s his turn he will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

That same man part of phase three clinical trial for the Salk polio vaccine in 1953.

Dr. Rolland Bailey practiced family medicine for 30 years in Flippin, Arkansas. In 1953 he had the opportunity to be a part of a trial for the Salk polio vaccine while he was a student in Kansas.

“They approached the Topeka school district and asked for volunteers from the students through the parents for phase three clinical trials," Dr. Bailey said.

More than 70 years ago few diseases scared parents more than polio. His parents elected to take the risk of getting the vaccine.

“They wanted me to have the polio vaccine because in the early 50s there was a polio epidemic going on and that meant paralysis or death for a lot of children," Dr. Bailey said.

Dr. Bailey says it’s a risk that paid off, he never did get polio. Two years later the vaccine became widely available to the general public.

“I had no side effects whatsoever and nobody at my school had any side effects,” he said.

Today the world is in the middle of another public health crisis. Luckily, vaccine distribution has begun.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says so far more than 12,000 healthcare workers in the state have been vaccinated.

“These vaccines have been studied well. They have been shown to be safe and effective, and I want you to consider receiving these vaccines sooner rather than later," said Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health.

Dr. Bailey says when it’s his turn he won’t hesitate to get one.

“I encourage everybody when they get their chance to get the COVID vaccine and make sure your kids get the polio vaccine," Dr. Bailey said.

According to the CDC, thanks to the widespread use of the polio vaccine the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979.