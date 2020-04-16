Retired Atlanta police officer leaves $600 tip on $6.21 bill at restaurant

She wanted to make a difference with her stimulus check, she said.

ATLANTA — A retired Atlanta Police Department sergeant knew that when she got her stimulus check, she wanted to "make a difference" with it.

Retired Sgt. Carrie Mills loved her job and loves her city. She said it’s been breaking her heart to see people struggling in the midst of this pandemic.

Mills doesn’t go out to eat much, but says she’s been particularly heartbroken for people in the service industry who want to work, but can’t right now.

So, when the economic impact payment arrived, she ordered some Pho at Dai Loi in Forrest Park. When the bill came to $6.21, she added a $600 tip.

She said the servers were stunned and insisted she made a mistake.

But, it wasn’t a mistake. Just a whole lot of love.

She says she shared her story because she wanted to inspire other people to help where they could - even if it is just a few extra dollars to make a difference in someone else’s life.

So, the woman who spent her entire career helping others and serving the community, is doing that in retirement, too.

“I just want to help.”

