Relief for Arkansas Renters with new Eviction Moratorium

The Center for Disease Control has extended its moratorium for counties with a high transmission rate and renters may also see relief from federal funding.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a new, temporary moratorium on the eviction after the previous eviction moratorium expired Saturday, July 31.

Last week both President Joe Biden and the CDC tried to extend the full moratorium for the nation, but couldn’t without the approval of congress.

“We are unfortunately still seeing people needing this,” said Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker.

The CDC has been allowed to extend the moratorium because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 and the new delta variant. The CDC is saying that without eviction moratorium some wouldn’t be able to isolate and quarantine, which would further the spread. Those eligible must live in a county with a high transmission rate.

President Joe Biden has said he expects the moratorium to face legal challenges but still wants the CDC to pursue other alternatives to help slow the speed and continue the moratorium. With COVID-19 cases rising across Arkansas, the moratorium includes every county in the state.

“You know covid is very far from over with the new variants. That’s also going to be impacting people as kids return to school,” said Barker.

Benton County is looking to help struggling renters receive help through the emergency rental assistance program, which has been given to every county.

“The federal emergency rental assistance program allocated $8 million to Benton County for this program," said Barker. “So far, our program has committed over $4 million to Benton county residence and that means over 1,000 clients have been receiving those funds.”