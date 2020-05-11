x
Record high coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,101 new cases and 1,055 people hospitalized.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have reached record one-day highs in Oklahoma. 

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is calling on the state to test more people who have no symptoms. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,101 new cases and 1,055 people hospitalized either with the virus or under investigation for infection. 

The task force recommendation in a report released Wednesday recommends testing asymptomatic people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. It also again recommends people that people wear masks, including schoolchildren and teachers.  

The Health Department has reported 129,873 total virus cases and 1,413 deaths since the pandemic began.

