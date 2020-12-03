Rebel Stakes is a go as Oaklawn Racing takes preventative measures amid COVID-19

Their staff will continue to monitor the updates on the coronavirus as it applies to Arkansas.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Rebel Stakes is an American Grade II Thoroughbred horse race held annually in March at Oaklawn Park racetrack in Hot Springs, Ark.

According to the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, the race is a go amid COVID-19. The safety of their guests and team members is their highest priority.

They are actively taking the appropriate preventative measures to address COVID-19. They have expanded many of our standard sanitary procedures including, but not limited to:

Providing more hand sanitizer dispensers across property

Increasing the frequency of all of cleaning activities in racing and casino areas, including, restrooms, restaurants, bars, entrance/exit doors, etc.

Ensuring protocols for cleaning and sanitation meet or exceed the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and that of local and state health authorities.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort currently intends to remain open during regular operating hours and all scheduled events are continuing as planned at this time.