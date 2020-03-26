Real-time updates: 384 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas, 37 reported in Northwest Arkansas

Here is a look at the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from around Arkansas for Friday, March 27.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Arkansas.

Live updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Arkansas and the world (all times are CT):

March 27 4:25 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 384 coronavirus cases in Arkansas. 37 of the positive cases are out of Northwest Arkansas.

March 27 1:50 p.m. - Rutledge says they are allocating $1 million to help nurses and healthcare providers.

March 27 1:48 p.m. - AG Rutledge: 500 price gouging complaints and 25 open investigations in Arkansas.

March 27 1:45 p.m. - The state has placed an order for 500 more ventilators to combat COVID-19.

March 27 1:40 p.m. - COVID-19 positive cases age range: 15 children, 124 older than 65, and 242 aged 19-64

March 27 1:38 p.m. - Gov. Hutchinson anticipates we could see 2,000 cases of COVID-19 by April in Arkansas. This information is based on a model. Cases could trend up and could peak April 25-June 1.

March 27 1:30 p.m. - Out of the 381 positive cases, 48 people are hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19. 17 patients are on ventilators, 42 in nursing homes, and are 19 in recovery.

March 27 12:55 p.m. - There are now 381 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas. A total of 26 are being reported out of Benton and Washington Counties.

March 27 10:03 a.m. - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday to give an update on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas.

March 27 8:52 a.m. - ADH now reports 351 coronavirus cases in Arkansas.



March 26 4:55 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 349 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas. Cases in Benton County continue to rise.

March 26 3:00 p.m. - The state has purchased 3 million N95 masks, 4 million surgical masks, 4 million disposable gowns, 2.1 million face shields and 7 million gloves, the items are scheduled to arrive this weekend.

March 26 2:50 p.m. - Foster care initiative will provide an additional payment of $500 each month to foster parents in Arkansas.

March 26 2:43 p.m. - Gov. Hutchinson is giving non-physician health care workers, specifically nurses an extra $1000 per month ($2000 per month for those non-physician workers in facilities).

March 26 2:39 p.m. - One more has died from COVID-19 in Arkansas, totaling three deaths so far. The person's identity has not been released at this time. It's reported it was a male in his 70s living in central Arkansas.

March 26 2:35 p.m. - There have been 41 hospitalizations within the 335 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

March 26 12:40 p.m. - There are now 335 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas. 1,839 tests have been given across the state thus far.

March 26 10:18 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now recommending self home quarantine for 14 days for all travelers from New York State and all international locations.

March 26 9:27 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 310 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. Confirmed cases continue to rise in Northwest Arkansas.

March 26 9:01 a.m. - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health will provide an update on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. in Little Rock Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

