Real-time updates: 2 coronavirus deaths among 1,839 test given in Arkansas

March 26 12:40 p.m. - There are now 335 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas. 1,839 tests have been given across the state thus far.

March 26 10:18 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now recommending self home quarantine for 14 days for all travelers from New York State and all international locations.

March 26 9:27 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 310 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. Confirmed cases continue to rise in Northwest Arkansas.

March 26 9:01 a.m. - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health will provide an update on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. in Little Rock Thursday.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk