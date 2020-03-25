REAL ID deadline to be pushed back almost a year due to COVID-19

A draft of the Senate stimulus bill claims the new REAL ID deadline will be after September 30, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The deadline to get a REAL ID will be extended until at least September of 2021, a year past the current deadline, according to a draft of the Senate stimulus bill.

President Trump on Monday announced that the October 1, 2020 deadline will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, he did not say what a new deadline would be.

The original deadline marked the date when those without a Real ID-compliant license or passport would have not be able to board domestic flights, visit a military base or enter some federal buildings.

The draft Senate bill claims that the Secretary of Homeland Security can extend the new deadline until no "earlier than September 30, 2021."

In order to get a REAL ID, individuals must provide specific documentation proving full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address of principal residence and lawful status. However, to do so would require going to a local DMV, something that officials advise against because of social distancing.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, and it makes the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”