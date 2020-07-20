Due to COVID-19, one local auto dealer has invested in a mobile van to do auto maintenance at your home

Randall Ford has invested a large sum of money to help customers stay home and safe while getting auto maintenance.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 virus, one local auto dealer has invested in another way to keep customers safe.

People are afraid to do a lot right now and some are even afraid to do minor things like auto maintenance, which is something that shouldn’t be avoided.

Randall Ford, Fort Smith’s oldest dealer, has invested a large sum of money to help customers stay home and safe.

Starting at the end of July, they’ll be offering a mobile van to do auto maintenance at your home.

Randall Ford’s mobile van will come to you for your auto repairs, so you can continue to stay safe at home.