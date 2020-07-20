x
Due to COVID-19, one local auto dealer has invested in a mobile van to do auto maintenance at your home

Randall Ford has invested a large sum of money to help customers stay home and safe while getting auto maintenance.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 virus, one local auto dealer has invested in another way to keep customers safe. 

People are afraid to do a lot right now and some are even afraid to do minor things like auto maintenance, which is something that shouldn’t be avoided.

Randall Ford, Fort Smith’s oldest dealer, has invested a large sum of money to help customers stay home and safe. 

Starting at the end of July, they’ll be offering a mobile van to do auto maintenance at your home. 

Randall Ford’s mobile van will come to you for your auto repairs, so you can continue to stay safe at home. 

For more information, please call Bradford Randall at (479) 452-1311 or Rick Hundley at (479) 459-1508 to talk to them about the investment in the community.

