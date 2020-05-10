Poteau middle school to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19

POTEAU, Okla. — According to Principal Marshall Brence, Pansy Kidd Middle School in Poteau, Oklahoma will switch to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.
According to Brence, 7th and 8th grade students will switch to virtual learning until Oct. 19 due to a number of students affected by COVID-19.
All school activities are canceled as well.
Breakfast and lunch will be available as a grab and go meal from the school cafeteria during this time.
Those meals can be picked up from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Poteau High School.
Brence says no meals will be available on Thursday (Oct. 15).
If you have questions, you're asked to call 918-647-7741.