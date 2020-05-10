Poteau middle school to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19

7th and 8th grade students will switch to virtual learning until Oct. 19 due to a number of students affected by COVID-19.

POTEAU, Okla. — According to Principal Marshall Brence, Pansy Kidd Middle School in Poteau, Oklahoma will switch to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to Brence, 7th and 8th grade students will switch to virtual learning until Oct. 19 due to a number of students affected by COVID-19.

All school activities are canceled as well.

Breakfast and lunch will be available as a grab and go meal from the school cafeteria during this time.

Those meals can be picked up from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Poteau High School.

Brence says no meals will be available on Thursday (Oct. 15).