Poteau Mayor tests positive for COVID-19, City Hall closed

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau Mayor Scotty White announced Thursday (Oct. 15) morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing minor symptoms.

The announcement was made on Facebook.

"I want to keep you informed, I have tested positive for COVID 19, I have lost taste and smell other than that I feel fine. I’m isolated away from family and will keep you posted on my condition," White said in the post.

The Poteau City Hall lobby will be closed for 14 days. White said city hall staff will still be on-site to answer phone calls, and residents are encouraged to make payments in the dropbox set up at city hall or over the phone.

White said the lobby was closed due to some employees having possible exposure to him last Friday (Oct. 9).