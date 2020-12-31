Health department and hospital leaders preparing for post-holiday covid-19 surge in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas is just now seeing the impact from gatherings on Thanksgiving. Health experts expect a surge in cases in the following weeks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Health leaders in Arkansas are bracing for an expected spike of covid-19 cases in the state following Christmas and New Years gatherings.

Arkansas reported a new single-day high of 66 deaths from covid-19 this week and broke over 3,000 new single-day cases on Wednesday. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the high numbers this week were likely from gatherings that happened on Thanksgiving.

“People who were infected at Christmas would then maybe not have symptoms yet and spread it at New Years', so I think we may end up with a surge upon a surge,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

With more cases come more hospitalizations, and the state is already treating more covid-19 patients in hospitals than it has since the pandemic began.

“Our non-covid ICU patients are quite full as well as our covid ICU,” Dr. Jason McKinney at Mercy Northwest told 5NEWS. Their Covid ICU has been at capacity for a few days now.

Space in hospitals isn't the only issue. There aren't enough staff members in area hospitals to take care of covid-19 patients. This has led to many hospitals working together to route patients to open beds in the state.

“The leadership at all hospitals are working with each other to try and make sure that patients are routed where they need To be sent within reason to try to get them taken care of,” said Dr. Mckinney.

Dr. Dillaha hopes Arkansans heed the state health department's warnings and stay home this New Year's Eve or at least practice social distancing and wear a mask when going out.