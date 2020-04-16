x
Police warn people not to click on scam COVID-19 text messages

One police department is telling people to stay away from any type of message like this.
Credit: Thomaston, ME Police

THOMASTON, Maine — A police department is warning people about apparently coronavirus scam text messages they might be receiving.

The Thomaston, Maine Police Department posted on Facebook about the problem. The post included a screenshot of a message that read, "someone who came in contact with you tested positive for symptoms of COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested."

The message then gives a link for people to click on. Police say it's a  scam.

"If you receive a text message like the one pictured below, DO NOT click the link! It is not a message from any official agency," the police wrote. "It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world."

"The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!"

