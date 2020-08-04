Police to enforce coronavirus directives regarding social distancing

While most Arkansans are following the restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Arkansas State Police say they have had some who don't.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As concerns surrounding coronavirus rise, Governor Asa Hutchinson enacted several directives and orders to help stop the spread.

Hutchinson announced Tuesday (April 7) that if the directives aren't followed, law enforcement agencies have the authority to step in.

The governor enacted several orders such as gathering and business restrictions.

While most Arkansans are following the restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Arkansas State Police say they have had some who don't.

ASP is assisting agencies across the state to ensure people follow the directives.

"We are prepared for those people who do not follow those common-sense directives or the law that law enforcement action would be taken," said one director with ASP.

Governor Hutchinson says that if you see someone not following the guidelines you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847.

Matt Giberson says his community is taking things seriously to protect neighbors.

“You know that’s just how we are here in Arkansas and we want to go about our daily lives as we normally would while respecting other people," Giberson said.

He says he hopes there would be no need to report people or have the police get involved. He says he hopes everyone continues to do their part to stop the spread.

“If those people are going to be so foolish to do something like that I think they should bear the consequences of it," Giberson said. "I think if people who are taking quarantine and social distancing seriously and will continue to do so it will protect them against people who are making foolish decisions like that."

The 10 people or less rule, limitation on barber and hairstylists and commercial lodging limits are just a few examples of the order being enforced during the pandemic.