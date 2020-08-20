Two in Pocola Public Schools test positive for coronavirus

Pocola Public Schools are reaching out to parents and guardians after two people from the schools tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school's website and social media page, two people recently tested for the virus.

The school says those who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days or provide proof of a negative test. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The school released the following statement:

"Dear Parents,

We regret to inform you that a student or staff member at Pocola High School has tested positive for Covid-19. This students, faculty and staff that were in close contact with this individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days or proof of a negative result. At this time, we do not feel that your child was in close contact with the positive individual, however, we are working with the health department on “contact tracing” and will individually notify you if we find out otherwise. We are following CDC guidelines, protocols set by the State Department of Health and our school district, to decrease potential spread.



Should your child/children start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately.

The mandatory quarantine dates for this incident are 8/17/20 until 08/31/2020. Should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our high school office at 918/436/2042.



We also regret to inform you that a student or staff member in 5th grade at Pocola Elementary School has tested positive for Covid-19. This students, faculty and staff that were in close contact with this individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home. The quarantine dates are from August 20th through August 27th.

Should your child/children start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately. Should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our elementary school office at 918/436/2561.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Jason Brittain

Pocola Public Schools"