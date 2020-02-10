Pocola Schools return to on-campus learning again Monday

Pocola Schools most recently had to switch to virtual learning one week ago on Sept. 25 but this isn’t the first time they’ve had to do this since school started.

POCOLA, Okla. — After going back and forth from in-person to virtual learning because of COVID-19, Pocola students are heading back to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 5.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 24, Superintendent Jason Brittian said their total number of positives in the district was extremely low but the number of quarantined individuals was too many to overcome.

He went on to say that when principals, teachers, aides and substitutes have already been overextended for the past few days the weight becomes overbearing and it is time for a reset.

Classrooms that are full of students but empty of qualified adults is a recipe for disaster.

Parent of two Pocola Elementary students, Tonnisha Johnston says it’s been kind of chaotic with switching from in person to virtual school. She says it’s concerning that several staff members have either tested positive for the virus or have had to quarantine.

“When it’s a lack of teachers you are wondering are they getting the teaching that they need and are they going to be able to keep up with the staff," she said. "I know they are needing substitute teachers as well to cover if anyone has to step out but half of the teachers also have kids too, so if the teacher gets exposed, well now the kid's exposed and we are back in the same mess."