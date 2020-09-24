Pocola Public Schools transitioning to distance learning for one week starting Friday

This is the second time this school year that Pocola Public Schools have been forced to move to distance learning due to COVID-19.

POCOLA, Okla. — Pocola Public Schools will transition to distance learning starting Friday, September 25, and return to in-person classes on Monday, October 5, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

Students can still pick up meals from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the middle school and high school cafeteria. Parents are asked to email pvirtual20@yahoo.com to request a meal for their students.

At the end of August, Pocola Public Schools were forced to temporarily pivot to distance learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, September 24, there have been 1,063 COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County, with 855 recoveries reported 17 deaths from the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.