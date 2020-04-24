Person who stayed at Salvation Army in Fayetteville tested positive for coronavirus

Those staying at the shelter have since been tested for the virus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army's facility in Fayetteville had a resident test positive for the new coronavirus who came up from Little Rock.

The shelter told 5NEWS the individual showed no symptoms and did not know about the positive test.

The Northwest Arkansas Area Command, Josh Robinett, said on Monday (April 20) a clinic was set up at the Salvation Army to test 52 people for COVID-19.

Testing included people staying at the shelter, people who had been in contact with the individual who tested positive, as well as staff members.

All 52 tests came back negative.

Robinett said the individual that tested positive was isolated in a quarantine room away from the common area of the shelter.