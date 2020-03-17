Person involved in OK State Senate tests positive for COVID-19

All state senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional to conduct a test.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A person involved in the Oklahoma State Senate has tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to our content partners at News on 6.

Senate members and personnel will be swabbed by health professionals out of an abundance of caution.

All state senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional to conduct a test.

Employees are prepared to work from home as Senate offices will be closed Wednesday (March 18) through Friday (March 20). It is unclear when the Senate will reconvene on the floor.

The person's identity has not been released at this time.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat released the following statement:

“The Oklahoma Senate today learned that someone in the Senate has tested positive for COVID-19. While the risk to a majority of Senate personnel and senators remains low, per the recommendation and under the guidance of health officials, we are taking appropriate measures."

“In addition, beginning Wednesday, March 18, and through Friday, March 20, Senate offices will be closed and employees will work remotely during that time. The Senate will continue to operate and serve the citizens of the state of Oklahoma. We will continue working with other state officials, health care professionals, and agencies as state government addresses this public health crisis.”

The state House of Representatives is caucusing to discuss a bill.