Person attending two Fort Smith churches tests positive for COVID-19

The person who tested positive for coronavirus went to Mass at both St. Boniface Catholic Church and Christ the King Catholic Church.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — St. Boniface and Christ the King are taking extra precautions after a parishioner tested positive for COVID-19, and even canceled Mass this upcoming weekend.

The person's identity has not been released at this time.

Tara Carter is a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and went back the first week possible. She says it was nice being back in the building and taking part in Mass.

She says the last time she attended church was May 17th, the day the parishioner with COVID-19 attended Spanish Mass at both St. Boniface and Christ the King.

Carter says thinking about how members of her church could’ve been exposed could definitely be a game-changer for some because they easily could’ve been in the same Mass.

She says the church has done a fantastic job of keeping its members safe in the middle of a pandemic and because of this she plans to go back as soon as the doors reopen.

“You can only sit in every other pew, you sanitize your hands, there's gloves you wear your mask, I was the only person on my pew,” Carter said. "If I could be the first ones walking through the door I will. I’m just not worried about going back to Mass.”