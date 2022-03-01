Pediatricians recommend wearing masks in school as COVID-19 cases rise

After the holiday break, students are returning to schools with COVID-19 on the rise, causing concern amongst state health officials.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Arkansas Education Association is now calling for schools to implement face masks.

Monday, Jan. 3, was the first day back for students in the Farmington District and for mom of three Lauren Mallet-Hayes it’s her kids' first day back after a semester of virtual learning.

“I just had to go with my gut and keep on virtual for the first semester since they weren’t old enough to get vaccinated," said Hayes.

That was during the delta surge and her kids are now fully vaccinated and were promised to return to in-person learning in 2022.

“Originally we didn’t talk about the mask mandate stipulation, but once omicron popped up, that was a non-negotiable for me,” said Mallet-Hayes.

Hayes is making sure her kids add every layer of protection needed.

Like, many schools across the area, the Farmington District is only encouraging masks, not requiring them. However, as cases rise again pediatricians are urging parents and schools to implement mask policies.

“The tsunami has hit the shore, cases are extremely high. If you want to protect your kids, we need to have a mask in the classroom,” Dr. Gary Wheeler, retired pediatric infectious disease physician and past president of the AR Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Arkansas Education Association Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson says masks aren’t about politics, it’s about safety.

“It’s about the wealth and health and safety of the students," said Nelson. “The well wellness of students and wellness of teachers.”

Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Arkansas Education Association says it'll be hard without COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“The most effective place to transmit infection is in the classroom,” Dr. Wheeler said.“Then we won’t get to a point of complete an auto crisis in our education supply chain."

Wheeler also says the education supply chain is already ruining into problems with staffing shortages of bus drivers and substitute teachers which can cause a risk for in-person learning. That’s why many parents are hoping more schools will have better safety measures, especially during this recent omicron surge.

The Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics mentioned this is now possible due to a judge’s recent ruling making mask mandate bans unconstitutional in Arkansas.