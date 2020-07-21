Peacemaker Festival updates COVID-19 protocols

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith is still set to take place this weekend despite the ongoing rise of COVID-19 in the state.

"These procedures were approved by State, City and Health agencies in order to hold the event. They will be enforced by staff. Please be respectful of the Arkansas mask mandate (effective 7/20/20) while in Fort Smith. This live music festival is only possible if all Peacemakers work together and respect these guidelines. We hope to continue Peacemaker for years to come, so let's do it right!"