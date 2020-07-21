Peacemaker Festival updates COVID-19 protocols

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith is still set to take place this weekend despite the ongoing rise of COVID-19 in the state.
Attendees must read the COVID-19 protocols before coming to the festival.
Organizers wrote the following statement on Facebook:
"These procedures were approved by State, City and Health agencies in order to hold the event. They will be enforced by staff. Please be respectful of the Arkansas mask mandate (effective 7/20/20) while in Fort Smith. This live music festival is only possible if all Peacemakers work together and respect these guidelines. We hope to continue Peacemaker for years to come, so let's do it right!"
Some of the guidelines include:
- Face masks must be worn when entering and exiting the park, as well as when you walk throughout the park
- Masks can be removed while sitting in your spot, which will need to be socially distanced from others
- Temperature checks will be mandatory when entering the event
- Those with a fever above 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the gates
