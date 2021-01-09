Pea Ridge School Board approves mask requirement

The Pea Ridge School District Board of Directors approved the updated Ready for Learning Plan, which includes implementing masks.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — On Wednesday (Sept. 1), the Pea Ridge Board of Directors held a meeting to discuss updating the school district's Ready for Learning Plan.

As of Monday (Aug. 30), Pea Ridge School District reported 28 students currently have COVID-19 and 238 students are in quarantine. According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, 32 percent of pea ridge residents are fully vaccinated.

The Board of Directors approved an updated Ready for Learning Plan, which includes the implementation of masks within Pea Ridge schools for grades K-12, visitors, faculty and staff.

The updated plan for the Pea Ridge School District includes wearing face-coverings when:

While in the classroom or an indoor setting during the school day where students, visitors, faculty and staff are closer than 6ft for 15 minutes or longer. This includes the cafeteria while not eating and utilizing district-provided transportation.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth of students, faculty and staff to meet the guidelines for correctly wearing a mask.

Students, visitors, faculty and staff with a documented medical condition or a learning disability in which the wearing of a mask is not appropriate shall be exempt from this update in the Ready for Learning Plan.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 will not need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms and both the infected and exposed individual consistently and correctly were wearing a mask.