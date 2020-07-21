Pandemic presents challenges for speech pathologists

The telepractice model will ensure that students make progress toward their degree in spite of clinical opportunities being difficult.

ARKANSAS, USA — Scientists in the 1920s began to develop methods for helping those with speech impediments.

Those efforts accelerated after many soldiers came home from World War II with a host of brain injuries that impacted verbal and non-verbal communications.

Arkansas State University Speech and Hearing Center (ASUSHC) trains students in the speech pathology field, and it is facing unique challenges in the age of COVID-19.

The center, a part of ASU’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, is growing steadily as proven by a recently released productivity report outlining the success and all of the services offered to the community free of charge.