Ozark Regional Transit limiting bus riders

ORT will limit the number of passengers on buses to a maximum of 9 with the 10th person being the operator.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — As of 3 p.m. Thursday (March 26) afternoon, Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) was notified of the gatherings directive as set forth by the Arkansas Secretary of Health.

ORT will begin compliance with this directive at the onset of business on Friday, March 27 and will continue this operational procedure until the directive is removed or superseded.

ORT will limit the number of passengers on buses to a maximum of 9 with the 10th person being the operator.

In cases where there are more than the maximum allowable at a stop, the operator will notify the prospective passengers that the bus has attained the maximum allowable and the remaining passengers must wait until the next bus.

ORT released the following statement saying in part:

"We will do our best to communicate this information to the public. I ask your assistance in ensuring we reach as many people as possible.