Online apps helping local restaurants stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic

Many restaurants are counting on online and app orders to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Because of social distancing, many restaurants have taken a hit without dining room sales. So, many chain and local restaurants are counting on online and app orders to stay afloat.

"We're all trying to get through this, trying to get through life in general, and just making it easier on people is what the apps provide," Allen Brumett, Sassy's Barbecue and Grille owner said.

Brumett told 5NEWS online orders and apps ar what's keeping their doors open during the pandemic.

"The apps are definitely getting hit. That's where a majority of our orders are definitely going is through the app," Brumett said.

Sassy's has had an app for a few years now, but in the last month, they've seen over a 50 percent increase in-app orders.

"It's gone from $300 a day to about $800 to a thousand through the apps."

Along with their app, Sassy's, like many others, have also teamed up with popular delivery apps.

To stay healthy while supporting local businesses, many, like Reagan Snell, are choosing to order through apps.

"During this time, apps have been extremely helpful for us at local restaurants. We are able to order online and go to curbside pickup or deliver to us," Snell said.

Snell told 5NEWS before COVID-19, she never used apps, but now it's apart of her routine.

"We try to at least order out once a day. We really want to support those in the Northwest Arkansas area. And we're pretty hungry, and we run out of food fast, so it's better than going to the store and fighting off the crowds."

Brumett said as a business owner, through the app and online options, their main goal is one thing during this hard time.

"The main thing is just to make life easier right now," Brumett said.