Omicron infections on the rise, president and governor prepare

The CDC predicting record high new infections nationwide as soon as January.

ARKANSAS, USA — The omicron variant is causing concern ahead of holiday travel, making up the majority of new COVID-19 cases.

"The omicron variant is 73% of new cases nationwide," said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The CDC is also predicting that 92% of new cases in our region, which includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas are projected to be the omicron variant.

This causes concern for Governor Hutchinson because Arkansas is in the bottom 10 states when it comes to vaccinations and as of now, 49% of Arkansans are unvaccinated.

"If we don't increase that vaccination rate, it could mean in January and February we could see a hospital capacity issue," Hutchinson said.

Both the president and governor are hoping to avoid this but are planning for the worst.

One in five hospitals nationwide expects to encounter a staffing shortage within a week. Data from the CDC shows that unvaccinated individuals are eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Governor Hutchinson also discussed expanding hospital space.

"We'll be prepared to do that if we have to. We don't want to because it cost a lot of money, but if we have to, we will," said Hutchinson.

"We all want this to be over. We're still in it," said President Biden.

President Biden is also outlining his plans to combat the spread of the omicron variant.

Send troops to help overwhelmed hospitals

Increase vaccination sites

Increase federal testing sites

Send at-home rapid covid tests to Americans who request one, starting in January

"We'll be getting these tests to Americans for free and we'll websites where you can get them delivered to your home,” said President Joe Biden.

The President also says that more testing, booster doses for additional protection, and wearing masks will help us from reversing course.

"No, this is not March 2020,” Biden said.“200 million are fully vaccinated."

The president and governor say we will not see major shutdowns and the governor also says we will not see mask mandates in Arkansas again.