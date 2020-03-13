Oklahoma's first coronavirus patient recovered

According to the department, "the individual has had two negative test, which is the indicator of recovery."

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department has announced that the state's first coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has recovered, according to our content partners at News on 6.

When it was first announced that Oklahoma had it's first confirmed coronavirus case, Governor Kevin Stitt assured the public that the state and health officials feel prepared moving forward. The announcement came during a press conference held by the Tulsa Health Department.

Since then several scares have popped up in the state, including a NBA game canceled between the Thunder and Utah Jazz, which resulted in the NBA suspending the rest of its season after a Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

Any individual who develops symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and has been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or has recently traveled from an area with on going spread of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider or the COVID-19 hotline at 877-215-8336 for recommendations.

The OSHD suggests before going to a doctor’s office, call ahead and discuss symptoms. If you are sick with a fever or cough and have a higher risk for complications from severe respiratory infections (age 60+, have a chronic medical condition or are pregnant), call your health care provider and ask if you need to be evaluated in person. Other people with mild illness who are concerned about their health can call their health care provider to discuss COVID-19 testing and other possible reasons for their illness.

The public can help: