Oklahoma's first coronavirus patient recovered

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department has announced that the state's first coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has recovered, according to our content partners at News on 6.
According to the department, "the individual has had two negative test, which is the indicator of recovery."
When it was first announced that Oklahoma had it's first confirmed coronavirus case, Governor Kevin Stitt assured the public that the state and health officials feel prepared moving forward. The announcement came during a press conference held by the Tulsa Health Department.
Since then several scares have popped up in the state, including a NBA game canceled between the Thunder and Utah Jazz, which resulted in the NBA suspending the rest of its season after a Jazz player tested positive for the virus.
Any individual who develops symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and has been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or has recently traveled from an area with on going spread of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider or the COVID-19 hotline at 877-215-8336 for recommendations.
The OSHD suggests before going to a doctor’s office, call ahead and discuss symptoms. If you are sick with a fever or cough and have a higher risk for complications from severe respiratory infections (age 60+, have a chronic medical condition or are pregnant), call your health care provider and ask if you need to be evaluated in person. Other people with mild illness who are concerned about their health can call their health care provider to discuss COVID-19 testing and other possible reasons for their illness.
The public can help:
- Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Help young children do the same.
- Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or a weakened immune system.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands). Healthy individuals do not need masks; they are reserved for those who are ill to prevent the spread of germs and healthcare workers.
- Face masks should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The purpose of a face mask is to prevent droplets from sneezing and coughing from becoming airborne.
- Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. For more information, view the CDC update here.
