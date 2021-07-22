Oklahoma virus cases rise 80% in week, daily average at 750

The seven-day average number of cases has nearly tripled in the past two weeks.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials say the number of reported coronavirus cases increased by 80% during the week ending July 17.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health in its weekly report late Wednesday said there were 4,840 new cases for the seven days ending on Saturday.

Health officials say the increase is likely due to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus moving into the state.