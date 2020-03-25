x
Oklahoma schools to remain closed through rest of the semester

The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a plan to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and implement a distance learning plan.
FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a news conference accompanied by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, in Oklahoma City. Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Monday March, 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a plan to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and implement a distance learning plan on Wednesday.  

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Monday (Mar. 23) revealed a “continuous learning plan” that if approved would take effect April 6.  

Hofmeister said it’s imperative education not take a back seat during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. 

The continuous learning plan will provide a framework for age-appropriate learning, including phone calls and check-ins between students and teachers.

“I have faith in the commitment, innovation and creativity of Oklahoma educators and administrators,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “Many districts across our state have utilized online instruction already and likely will be able to hit the ground running. Other districts have significant technology limitations, while some might opt for instructional materials delivered to students. There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”  