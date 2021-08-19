Oklahoma school mask ban law is under federal scrutiny

The ban may violate the American Rescue Plan that provided $123 billion to the nation’s schools to help them return to the classroom.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's superintendent of schools says districts in the state should have “the autonomy” to enact mask requirements, which are banned by state law.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued the statement Wednesday after U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in letters to Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt that the ban may violate the American Rescue Plan that provided $123 billion to the nation’s schools to help them return to the classroom.

Stitt's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.