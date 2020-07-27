Oklahoma reports record high number of COVID-19 cases

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is reporting 1,401 new positive cases of coronavirus, a new record high for a single day.

The latest numbers reported Monday (July 27) by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 32,686.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The statewide death toll is now 496, although no new deaths were reported on Monday.