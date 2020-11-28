Oklahoma reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday reported 6,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials report a one-day record of more than 6,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, as experts warn that the Thanksgiving holiday may make testing numbers erratic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 6,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The record case count comes as the pandemic has grown worse across the state and follows Thanksgiving.