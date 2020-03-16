x
Oklahoma public schools closing through March

Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a news conference accompanied by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, in Oklahoma City. Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Monday March, 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education Monday to authorize the statewide closures.  

State health officials say at least 10 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. 

Positive tests have been reported in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties. 

Tulsa County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart says there is now evidence of community spread.

