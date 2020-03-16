Oklahoma public schools closing through March

Public schools in Oklahoma will be closed through at least April 6 as the state scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister called an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education Monday to authorize the statewide closures.

State health officials say at least 10 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Positive tests have been reported in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties.