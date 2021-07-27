x
Oklahoma physicians want emergency order as COVID cases rise

During a news conference Friday, Gov. Stitt said he has no plans to issue another.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health officials in Oklahoma are urging Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an emergency declaration that would allow for expanded care for those with COVID-19. 

It's something the governor has said he will not do.  

Dr. Mary Clarke is president of the state medical association. She says such a declaration would mean hospitals dealing with an increase in cases could convert areas such as conference rooms into bed space for non-COVID patients. 

An emergency order would also allow public schools to issue mask mandates. 

Stitt ended the state’s previous emergency declaration in May.  

During a news conference Friday, he said he has no plans to issue another. 

