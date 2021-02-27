x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma passes 1 million vaccine doses administered

According to CDC data, Oklahoma ranks 11th in the nation with 16.5% of the population having received at least one dose.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials say more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state. 

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed announced the milestone Friday (Feb. 26). 

He says data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on federal doses administered pushed Oklahoma past the 1 million mark. 

He also says federal doses distributed through the Indian Health Service and the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs weren't previously included in the state's vaccination count.

According to CDC data, Oklahoma ranks 11th in the nation with 16.5% of the population having received at least one dose.

RELATED: VERIFY: Are fully vaccinated people still getting COVID-19?

RELATED: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley