Oklahoma National Guard delivering vaccines to providers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is now delivering doses of the coronavirus vaccine to health care providers across Oklahoma.

Adjutant Gen. Michael Thompson says shipments were delivered Tuesday to locations in Enid and Woodward with deliveries to continue through Thursday.

The first vaccination in Oklahoma was Monday when emergency room nurse Hannah White was inoculated in Oklahoma City.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 241,991 total virus cases and 2,086 deaths since the pandemic began.